GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi men accused of trafficking cocaine for nearly nine years have been charged.

News outlets reported Monday that 46-year-old Keith Lavell Brown and 35-year-old Jaycie Mario Thomas were charged with a count of conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine.

Brown was also charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Federal agents said in a news release Monday that a federal grand jury claims the pair and others were involved in distributing cocaine in south Mississippi from 2009 until March 20.

Both men will appear before a judge for their initial appearances and arraignments on the charges. News outlets did not report whether they have lawyers.