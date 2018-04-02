GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi men accused of trafficking cocaine for nearly nine years have been charged.
News outlets reported Monday that 46-year-old Keith Lavell Brown and 35-year-old Jaycie Mario Thomas were charged with a count of conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine.
Brown was also charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Federal agents said in a news release Monday that a federal grand jury claims the pair and others were involved in distributing cocaine in south Mississippi from 2009 until March 20.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- As Sinclair's sound-alike anchors draw criticism for 'fake news' promos, Trump praises broadcaster
- A child abductee's journey back
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
Both men will appear before a judge for their initial appearances and arraignments on the charges. News outlets did not report whether they have lawyers.