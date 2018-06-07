MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two Milwaukee police officers are injured after a squad car crash on the city’s northwest side.

WTMJ-TV reports the rollover happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday. Video shows heavy damage to the squad car, which rolled off the road until it was wedged near an overpass.

Milwaukee police tweeted that two officers were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.