CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Someone in Wyoming is $2 million richer.

The Wyoming Lottery says someone purchased a Powerball ticket in Casper that matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday. The purchaser did not match the sixth Powerball number and missed out on the big jackpot, which now totals $233 million.

However, matching the five other numbers brings a $1 million payoff, and since the person invested an extra dollar in the Power Play feature, the winnings were doubled to $2 million.

The news comes after another winning ticket was purchased last Thursday in Casper. That Cowboy Draw game ticket is worth more than $466,000, and that winner has yet to step forward.