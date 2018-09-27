MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say two detectives have been shot to death while trying to detain a suspect in the 2012 slaying of a youth soccer coach in New York City.
The federal attorney general’s office says the two federal agents were trying to serve a warrant for a suspect they identified only as “Orlando” in the central state of Puebla.
Several local media identified him as Orlando Orea.
Orea bought a plane ticket to Mexico in 2012 just before being put on a no-fly list.
He is accused of slashing 25-year-old Michael Jones to death in Manhattan’s Union Square. Jones worked in the New York Red Bulls system.
There was no immediate information on who shot the detectives. Several criminal gangs engaged in fuel theft from government pipelines operate in Puebla.