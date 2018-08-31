SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco transit officials are investigating two men caught on two videos trying to push a young man out of a stopped light rail.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency tweeted Friday the train operator reported the incident Thursday night and it’s investigating along with police.

A 19-second video posted on Twitter Thursday night shows two adult men pushing and kicking the younger man as he grasps a handlebar inside the train and then slamming him against the closing doors.

A second video that lasts 23 seconds shows one man tackling the young man into a seat and holding him in an armlock as a woman yells “leave him alone!” and asks “over music?” The man lets go after two other men intervene.

Police and transportation officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.