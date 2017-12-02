CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say two men in their 30s have been fatally shot inside a car on Cleveland’s west side.
The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The men haven’t been identified and no arrests have been made.
Police say a suspect fired multiple shots from outside the car and then drove off in a dark color pickup truck.
The men were pronounced dead at the scene.
