By

By
The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say two men in their 30s have been fatally shot inside a car on Cleveland’s west side.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The men haven’t been identified and no arrests have been made.

Police say a suspect fired multiple shots from outside the car and then drove off in a dark color pickup truck.

The men were pronounced dead at the scene.

