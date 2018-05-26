Share story

By
The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say two men were wounded in a shooting near the Little Earth housing complex.

The Star Tribune reports officers were called to the scene about 7 p.m. Friday.

Police spokesman Scott Seroka says some type of “altercation” preceded the shooting. The two men were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Seroka says one victim’s injuries were “significant,” while the other’s condition was believed to be noncritical.

Authorities continue to investigate.

