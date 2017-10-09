CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two men have been shot to death in separate incidents in North Carolina’s largest city.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police spokeswoman Cindy Wallace said in a news release early Monday that the latest victim was 35-year-old Keith Nmoma. He was found dead when police were called to an apartment complex around 9:45 p.m. Sunday. No other details were immediately available.
No arrests have been reported.
Another shooting early Sunday killed 29-year-old Larry Doral Watson Jr. No arrests have been reported in that death.
Seventy-two people have died in homicides in Charlotte this year. Sixty-eight people were killed in the city in 2016.