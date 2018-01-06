Share story

By
The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Denver police are investigating the shootings deaths of two men at a bar in the RiNo neighborhood.

Officers found the victims after responding to the Welcome Inn at about 8 p.m. on Friday.

The victims’ identities were not immediately released and there was no information about a suspect.

A nearby street was closed while the investigation was pending.

