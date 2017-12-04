BOSTON (AP) — Two men convicted of killing of a rival gang member as he shoveled snow in Boston for a nonprofit that steers young people away from crime have been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The Suffolk district attorney’s office says 27-year-old Donte Henley and 21-year-old Josiah Zachery were sentenced on Monday.

The men were found guilty of murder last week in the February 2015 shooting of 21-year-old Kenny Lamour.

Prosecutors say the men were on a snow shoveling crew overseen by Roca Inc. They had assured their supervisor they could work together peacefully.

Prosecutors say Henley texted a description of Lamour and their location to Zachery, who came to the worksite and fatally shot Lamour.

The defense argued Henley’s texts were misconstrued and no witnesses identified Zachery as the shooter.