KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has convicted and sentenced two men to death over the 2013 murder of a politician from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling Tehrik-e-Insaf party in the southern city of Karachi.
Friday’s ruling came five years after gunmen killed 60-year-old Zahra Shahid, who was a provincial vice president of Khan’s party at the time. Khan’s party was in the opposition at the time.
The two men — Mohammad Rashid and Zahid Abbas — were members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement party, now a coalition partner of Khan who became prime minister following July 25 national elections.
Shahid was shot twice in the head outside her home in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. denying passports to Americans along the border, throwing their citizenship into question
- McCain's choices for days of tributes deliver a symbolic final rebuke to Trump
- John McCain's mother, now 106, a maverick in her own way
- Florida GOP candidate warns not to 'monkey this up' by electing African American as governor
- Aretha's last ride: The vintage hearse that carried Rosa Parks will now bear the Queen of Soul
Her party has been demanding justice for her since then.