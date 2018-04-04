AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Police in Aurora say two men are heroes for rescuing a Warrenville man when they pulled him away from a car after a fiery crash.

Authorities say 58-year-old Jose Martinez of Aurora pulled the injured 34-year-old Anselmo Baca-Vazquez from the burning vehicle early Saturday. Then a second man, 29-year-old Devin Johnson of Aurora, pulled Baca-Vazquez farther back from the burning vehicle. Police dashboard cameras caught the rescue on video.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that Baca-Vazquez struck another car and fled before striking a concrete support for a drainage pipe. His vehicle then burst into flames.

Martinez said the car was “unbelievably hot” and he found Baca-Vazquez slouched over the passenger seat when he opened the door.

Baca-Vazquez was charged with drunken driving and other traffic offenses. He didn’t have a listed phone number to ask for comment.

___

