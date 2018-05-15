SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a hiker and a climber have fallen to their deaths on icy routes in California’s Sequoia National Park.

The park says 29-year-old Anton Dokov of San Diego was killed on Sunday when he slipped on the Watchtower section of the Lakes Trail and plunged over a cliff. Because of dangerous conditions, his body wasn’t recovered until Tuesday.

The second death occurred on May 5. Authorities say 29-year-old Eric Juliani of New Jersey was trying to make a solo summit of Mount Whitney when he fell.

Park officials say two people descending the mountain found two ice axes and what appeared to be a blood trail leading to a body some 1,500 to 2,000 feet below.

Authorities warn that the park still has winter conditions at higher elevations.