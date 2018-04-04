WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Two men have died in a wreck on an interstate highway in North Carolina.
The Highway Patrol says the crash occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 40 in Winston-Salem.
Troopers told local media that a car ran into the back of a tractor-trailer rig. Both men in the car died. The truck driver was not hurt.
The names of the victims have not been released.
I-40 westbound was closed for several hours but reopened around 5 a.m. Wednesday.