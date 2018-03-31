ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two drivers have been killed in a head-on crash near St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the early Friday morning crash on Missouri Highway 47 in Franklin County killed 35-year-old Roland Hagood, of Cadet, and 38-year-old Jeffrey Goodwin, of St. Clair.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says Goodwin was driving north in a sport utility vehicle when he crossed the center line and hit Hagood’s southbound pickup truck head-on.
Both men died at the scene.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com