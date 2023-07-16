WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two men have died after a firearm was used in downtown Poznan, a city in western Poland, local police said Sunday.

Spokesman for Poznan police, Andrzej Borowiak, said the incident took place in the afternoon in a hotel restaurant garden in St. Martin street, in Poznan Old Town, an area popular with tourists.

Borowiak said two men were likely involved in the shooting. One of them was killed on the spot, the other one died in hospital.

The police said the men were Poznan residents, aged 30 and 31.

Ambulances and police were called to the spot. Polish media reported witnesses saying they saw two men lying on the ground and plenty of blood .

Police and the prosecutors are investigating.