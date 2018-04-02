ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two men are hospitalized after being attacked with a metal baseball bat in north St. Louis.
KTVI-TV reports that the attack happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday when three men confronted the victims over an ongoing dispute. A 29-year-old victim is in critical condition with wounds to the head and face. A 36-year-old man is in stable condition.
One suspect in custody is accused of pointing a gun at the victims. The attacker who wielded the baseball bat is still being sought.
Information from: KTVI-TV, http://www.fox2now.com/