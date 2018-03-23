FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Two men involved in a deadly shooting at a North Carolina home have been identified as soldiers.

U.S. Army Special Operations Command spokesman Lt. Col. Robert Bockholt tells The Fayetteville Observer the Fort Bragg soldiers had been in an altercation that resulted in the shooting.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Sean Swain says 33-year-old Mark Daniel Leshikar was pronounced dead after deputies and homicide investigators were dispatched to the residence Wednesday evening.

Swain says the soldier who shot Leshikar was still at the scene when deputies arrived, and investigators questioned people who were inside the home during the shooting. WRAL-TV reports no charges have been filed.

Leshikar’s body was taken to the state medical examiner for an autopsy.

Bockholt didn’t identify the other soldier. The command is based at Fort Bragg.