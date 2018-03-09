DENVER (AP) — Two men have been sentenced to serve decades in prison for the shooting death of a man at a Denver train station.

A judge on Friday sentenced Nathan Valdez to 58 years in prison and Ever Valles to 29 years.

Valles pleaded guilty in November to aggravated robbery and accessory to murder. He was expected to testify against Valdez. Prosecutors announced in February that Valdez had pleaded to second-degree murder and other charges in Tim Cruz’s killing.

Before the shooting, Valles had been held in the Denver jail on an auto theft charge. Officials notified immigration officials 25 minutes before he was released, a move later criticized by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Valles’ attorney said Friday that his parents came to the U.S. when he was eight months old.