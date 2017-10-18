ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say two men each have been sentenced to more than a century in prison for a string of violent robberies in Rochester three years ago.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Matthew Nix, of Rochester, and 36-year-old Earl McCoy, of Brooklyn were sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Rochester to 155 years and 135 years in prison, respectively.

Both men were convicted on several charges, including robbery, attempted robbery and brandishing firearms during a violent crime.

Prosecutors say during a three-week period in September and October 2014 Nix and McCoy led a group of criminals who committed armed home invasions of people they believed were drug dealers in Rochester. The group also robbed the home of a jewelry wholesaler in the town of Greece, stealing $200,000 in watches, diamonds and cash.