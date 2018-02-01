FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida men have each been sentenced to seven months in federal prison for taking hundreds of sea turtle eggs from their nests.
A Department of Justice release says 60-year-old Carl Lawrence Cobb and 50-year-old Raymond Saunders were sentenced Monday and convicted of transporting sea turtle eggs for the purpose of sale.
Court records show a concerned citizen reported to state wildlife officials last May that a man was disturbing nests on North Hutchinson Island on Florida’s east coast. Investigators found Cobb had removed over 200 eggs from two nests. Weeks later, officials witnessed Cobb and Saunders remove approximately 469 sea turtle eggs from nests in the same area. They were arrested while taking the eggs to Palm Beach County.
The recovered eggs were relocated in case some yield hatchlings.
Most Read Stories
- African-American man fighting for his life after unprovoked racist ‘rage’ attack in Auburn
- Fish farm caused Atlantic salmon spill near San Juans, then tried to hide how bad it was, state says WATCH
- Seattleites making a run to the border for ... Coke? | Danny Westneat
- Texts and emails reveal behind-the-scenes battles as Ed Murray tried to save his career
- Four-star DB Julius Irvin chooses the Huskies over Alabama and USC