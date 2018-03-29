ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in suburban Dallas say the bodies of two men who were fatally shot have been found in a car parked in the back of an apartment complex.
Arlington police say the bodies were found Thursday morning after a bystander spotted the two victims.
Investigators are still trying to determine when the shooting took place and how long the bodies had been in the car.
The two men were pronounced dead at the scene.
The identities of the two men were not immediately released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Investigators say they do not believe this was a random incident and the two men might have been specifically targeted.