BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two men have been charged with trafficking marijuana into Idaho even though they say they were transporting immature hemp plants from one out-of-state farm to another.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports police in Ada County arrested Andrew D’Addario, of Colorado, and Erich Eisenhart, of Oregon, after an April traffic stop.

The two men were indicted by a grand jury in August. They pleaded not guilty to trafficking between 1 and 5 pounds (more than 450 and 2,000 grams) of marijuana.

A jury trial is set to begin Jan. 23. Their next scheduled court appearance is Jan. 15. If found guilty, under Idaho law, they face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says Idaho is one of only a few remaining states where industrial hemp is illegal. All states bordering Idaho have legalized hemp.

___

Information from: Idaho Press, http://www.idahopress.com