CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (AP) — Two men drowned trying to rescue a father and daughter at a North Carolina beach.
The Carolina Beach Police Department says 60-year-old Don Boles of Eagle Springs and 53-year-old James Barbour of Clayton were among many people helping the father and daughter return to shore Saturday afternoon, but the two men were unable to return themselves.
Fishermen used their boats to help first responders retrieve Boles and Barbour from the water, but they could not be revived.
Authorities say both the father and daughter made it ashore safely. They were not identified.
Carolina Beach is about 15 miles south of Wilmington.