COCOA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the bodies of two men who died after their airboat flipped on a Florida river.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told news outlets that it received a call around 5 p.m. Sunday that a boat had taken on water and was beginning to sink in the St. Johns River, near Lone Cabbage Fish Camp in Cocoa.

Officials say two people made it safely to shore. Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office recovered the bodies of the two drowned men around 8:30 p.m. Chad Weber with Florida Fish and Wildlife did not say if the men were wearing life jackets.

Officials say the drowned men were between the ages of 70 to 80. No names were immediately released.