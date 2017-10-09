MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office says two men have been found dead in a room at the Potawatomi Hotel.

The men were found Monday morning at the casino’s hotel in Milwaukee. The medical examiner’s office says they may have died of drug overdoses.

Autopsies are scheduled Tuesday. No other details were released.

Officials of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino issued a statement saying they were saddened by the deaths of the two guests who were staying over the weekend and extending sympathies to their family and friends.