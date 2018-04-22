LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two men are dead and a woman critically injured in a boat crash on Lake Havasu near the Arizona-California border.

Mohave County Sheriff’s investigators say the large boat was traveling at high speeds before crashing Saturday in the lake’s south basin and then sinking.

They say the two men have been identified as 57-year-old Brad Kloepfer and 69-year-old Paul Selberg.

The injured woman is 58-year-old Connie Davis Kloepfer. Her relationship to the men on the boat isn’t immediately clear.

All three are from Lake Havasu City.

Sheriff’s officials say they received reports around 12:30 p.m. of a boat crashing near the Contact Point Water Safety Center.

Several people driving boats near the scene pulled the victims out of the water and given CPR before being transported to hospitals.