Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating a double shooting in New Bedford that left two men dead.

Officers responding to a 911 call about gunfire at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday found a car with two men inside suffering from gunshot wounds that had crashed into another parked vehicle.

The driver, 27-year-old Stephen Bodden, of Taunton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, 28-year-old Fabio Tavares, of New Bedford, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The victims were the city’s seventh and eight homicides of the year.

No arrests have been announced.

Police Chief Joseph Cordeiro told The Standard-Times that he was confident the case would be solved quickly.

The Associated Press