NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating a double shooting in New Bedford that left two men dead.
Officers responding to a 911 call about gunfire at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday found a car with two men inside suffering from gunshot wounds that had crashed into another parked vehicle.
The driver, 27-year-old Stephen Bodden, of Taunton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His passenger, 28-year-old Fabio Tavares, of New Bedford, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The victims were the city’s seventh and eight homicides of the year.
No arrests have been announced.
Police Chief Joseph Cordeiro told The Standard-Times that he was confident the case would be solved quickly.