SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a northern Illinois man has fatally shot a relative before turning the gun on himself.
South Beloit police say the shootings about 12:15 a.m. Sunday claimed the lives of a man in his 30s and a 64-year-old man. Their names weren’t immediately released.
Police say the officers responding to the scene say the younger man left a home and walked into a woods with a gun pointed at his head, discharged two shots, then came out of the woods and shot himself in the head.
Police say officers found the older man dead in a tent with two young children. The children were not harmed.
The relationship between the two men wasn’t immediately clear.