WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say two Washington men have died after being found shot inside vehicles in separate incidents.
Metropolitan police spokeswoman Margarita Mikhaylova told The Washington Post that authorities couldn’t say whether the cases were related. Police say 25-year-old Omar Earl Rodgers and 30-year-old Norman James were both found with gunshot wounds early Sunday at scenes roughly 4 miles (6 kilometers) apart.
Rodgers died at a hospital after being found shortly before 4 a.m. Around an hour earlier James was also discovered in a vehicle, and died at the scene after being shot multiple times.
___
Most Read Stories
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Former Seahawk John Moffitt: 'Women don't know football'
- Seattle City Light has paid $7.8M to off-duty cops in ‘unusual relationship’
- Instant analysis: Three thoughts from the Seahawks' gritty 16-10 win over the Rams
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com