DENVER (AP) — Police in Denver say two men are dead and third person is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday.

One man died at the scene of the shooting and the second one died after being taken the hospital. Police say a woman with critical injuries was also taken to the hospital.

The shooting happened in the southeastern part of the city on Leetsdale Drive, a major street lined with stores and businesses.

Police haven’t released any details about what led up to the shooting.