COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Two men charged with killing three people over apparent drug deals in a three-day span in November 2016 have been convicted on all murder counts.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that Richard Allon Spanks and Haywood Eugene Miller will be sentenced Thursday morning for the killings of 21-year-old Marcus Williams, 23-year-old Victoria Loftis and 33-year-old Jacqueline Cline.
The Gazette reports that the two 26-year-olds will spend the rest of their lives behind bars, with the only question being whether they will receive multiple consecutive life terms.
The shootings were Nov. 26 and Nov. 29, 2016, on the city’s southeast side.
Authorities say the shooting possibly revolved around an unpaid drug debt that Loftis owed Spanks.
___
