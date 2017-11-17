CHICAGO (AP) — Cook County prosecutors say they will retry two men convicted of a 1994 rape and murder that recent DNA testing suggests they did not commit.

Judge Dennis Porter on Friday vacated the convictions of Nevest Coleman and Darryl Fulton. The two are serving life sentences and have been behind bars for more than 23 years.

Porter ordered a new trial and freed them on their own recognizance. Attorneys for both men said they expect their clients will be released Monday.

Coleman and Fulton were convicted in 1997 in the rape and murder of Antwinica Bridgeman. The woman celebrated her 20th birthday at a gathering of friends, including Coleman. She disappeared that night and was discovered weeks later in Coleman’s basement.

Coleman attorney Russell Ainsworth says DNA evidence will exonerate both men.