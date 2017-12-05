NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware have charged two men with stealing a disabled girl’s walker.
Authorities say the mother of the 10-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, reported the theft last week after she placed her daughter in the car and inadvertently left her walker in the front yard.
Authorities say surveillance video taken by a neighbor and provided to local media showed a man getting out of a truck and taking the walker.
New Castle County police said Tuesday that officers acting upon an anonymous tip found the truck and arrested its owner, 51-year-old Leland Watson, and another man, 49-year-old Donald Cale.
Both men were released on unsecured bail after being charged with felony theft and conspiracy. It was not immediately clear whether either man has a lawyer.