POUGHKEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Police have charged two men with killing a man in a Hudson Valley city.

Authorities say officers responded around 1 a.m. Monday to a report of a person being tied up and beaten inside a first-floor apartment in the city of Poughkeepsie. When police arrived they found the victim dead inside.

Police say the victim has been identified but his name isn’t being released yet.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reports that 49-year-old David Perry and 19-year-old Daniel Barletta didn’t enter a plea during their arraignment on second-degree murder charges Tuesday in Poughkeepsie City Court.

Perry was arrested at the scene, while Barletta was later taken into custody in New York City.

Both are being held in the Dutchess County Jail without bail. Officials say Perry doesn’t have a lawyer yet. A message left with Barletta’s attorney wasn’t returned.

