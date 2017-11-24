CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — Two men face charges in the shooting death of a man in the southeast Missouri town of Charleston.
The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that 22-year-old Deiontreil Winston and 19-year-old Deon Willis, both of Charleston, are charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
The shooting happened Nov. 17. Officers responding to a call about gunshots found 22-year-old Cournelyous Stevenson of Cape Girardeau inside a wrecked vehicle. He had been shot.
Winston and Willis are jailed without bond. They do not yet have attorneys.
___
Information from: Standard Democrat, http://www.standard-democrat.com