NAUVOO, Ala. (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder in the death of an Alabama man whose body was found along a road.

AL.com reports that 54-year-old David Earl Davis and 41-year-old Michael Scott Matthews were arrested Saturday, a day after the body of 56-year-old Tony Wayne Duncan was found. Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood says Duncan knew both men.

Duncan was last seen April 28, and family members reported him missing April 30. A truck that was later determined to belong to Duncan was found burned just hours after he was last seen.

Family members found his body almost a week later in thick weeds in Walker County.

Further details haven’t been released. It’s unclear whether Davis and Matthews have lawyers.

