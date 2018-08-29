MEXICO CITY (AP) — Some residents of a small town in central Mexico pulled two men accused of trying to kidnap children from police custody and burned them to death.
Police in Puebla state say the men aged 53 and 21 had been detained in the township of Acatlan and taken to a local police station.
A crowd of about 150 people gathered and stormed the jail, taking the men who they accused of trying to steal children.
The crowd then doused them with an accelerant and burned them and their vehicle.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Jacksonville shooting suspect appeared to be targeting specific gamers, police say
- Body found in fish tank in missing man's San Francisco home
- She may be world's oldest person, but 117-year-old is too busy to care VIEW
- New law to make California first state to end bail
- Under pressure, Trump tersely recognizes McCain, lowers flag WATCH
The state police said Wednesday that local authorities had not followed established procedure to request reinforcements and negotiators.
Such instances of mob killings have been increasing in central Mexico.