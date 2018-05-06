LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say two men have been injured after they fought over a knife and suffered stab injuries at a Las Vegas hotel.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the two men are recovering at a hospital after the incident early Sunday.

They say one of the injured was stabbed in the back.

Police say the incident occurred inside a room at the Stratosphere Hotel & Casino about 4:30 a.m.

The names of the two men haven’t been released.

Police say it’s unclear if any charges will be filed against either man.