TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A man was injured in a shooting after the University of Alabama homecoming football game.
News outlets report Tuscaloosa police say the victim was shot in the lower back after midnight Sunday outside the Rounders Bar on the University Boulevard strip near Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Capt. Kip Hart said investigators learned Kenneth Ray Ikner Jr. and the victim were involved in an ongoing fight over a woman. Witnesses told police that Tamarcus James Ikner came up to the victim outside Rounders, leading to an altercation, and then retrieved a gun from Kenneth Ikner in a car.
Tamarcus Ikner is charged with attempted murder and Kenneth Ikner is charged with first-degree assault. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.
The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center.