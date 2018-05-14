ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in a shooting death last week in South Carolina.
Police told local media that two Rock Hill men have been arrested in the shooting death of 27-year-old Kathy Terry of Rock Hill last Wednesday.
Twenty-eight-year-old Michael Patrick Donovan and 31-year-old Christopher Wayne Wright have also been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy.
Police said Wright also faces a drug charge.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- What the royal bride-to-be means to black Londoners
- In Cuba, the great American tourism boom goes bust
- Mormon church: Intruder causes damage in St. George Temple.
Police said Donovan was arrested by a SWAT team Friday. Wright had been arrested Thursday. It was not known if the men have attorneys yet.
Witnesses told police a car pulled up in a neighborhood and someone began shooting.