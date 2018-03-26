COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Hearings have been scheduled Friday for two men arrested in connection with a homicide at a homeless shelter in Council Bluffs.
Officials say 44-year-old Lee Johnson was stabbed to death early Thursday at Joshua House.
Court records say 46-year-old Vance Good is charged with first-degree murder. Thirty-two-year-old Brandon Hollis is charged with being an accessory to a felony and with obstructing prosecution. The records don’t list the names of attorneys who could comment for them. Both men remained in custody Monday.
Investigators say Good and Johnson got into a fight inside the shelter and Good stabbed Johnson, and then Hollis helped Good carry Johnson’s body outside to the parking lot.
