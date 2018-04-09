GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Police say two men have been arrested in connection with a killing.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson tells news outlets that 19-year-old Dannie Wayne Bergeron Jr. was arrested on a count of murder, while 21-year-old Jacob Tyler Scaife was arrested on a count of accessory after the fact to murder.
Peterson says deputies responded to a report of a woman being shot Saturday and found the 27-year-old victim in the garage with a gunshot wound to the head.
Witnesses told deputies that Bergeron was responsible for the shooting. Investigators learned that the pair fled to Louisiana to a relative’s house.
Bergeron and Scaife were located at the relative’s house and taken into custody. It’s unclear if the men have lawyers.