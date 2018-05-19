TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two Topeka men are being held without bond in connection with a woman’s shooting death.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that police arrested 27-year-old Erik Rayford on Thursday and 29-year-old Justin Lee McCoy on Friday in the death last Sunday of 37-year-old Patricia Sanders.

Officers found Sanders dead after being called to a home around 2:30 a.m. May 13.

Both Rayford and McCoy are charged with first-degree murder and are being held in the Shawnee County Jail.

___

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com