BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Health Department has selected two finalists to be potential manufacturers of medical marijuana.

Medical Marijuana Division Director Jason Wahl on Wednesday announced the finalists from a field of 19 applicants. Wahl says Pure Dakota would locate their facility in Bismarck and Grassroots Cannabis would have their factory in Fargo.

Wahl says the two manufacturing facilities still must adhere to additional requirements before getting final approval.

A seven-member panel made up of health officials, citizens, law enforcement and a state lawyer scored the applications. Applicants had to submit a $5,000 nonrefundable fee.

State officials have been developing the medical marijuana system since legislators crafted a law a year ago. That followed voters’ approval of the drug for medical purposes in November 2016.