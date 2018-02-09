BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s first medical marijuana dispensaries have opened.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the dispensaries opened this week among the bars and restaurant of Federal Hill and the shops of Hampden.

The two new dispensaries — along with Maggie’s in Hampden, Pure Life Wellness has opened in Federal Hill — are among 11 slated to open in the city, with 102 expected statewide.

Hampden Community Council President Matt Stegman says some residents were opposed to the shop, but others were reserving judgment until the business was operating for a while. He said more people are curious than anything else.

Before purchasing medical marijuana, clients need to register with the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission and get a recommendation from a doctor

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com