BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s first medical marijuana dispensaries have opened.
The Baltimore Sun reports that the dispensaries opened this week among the bars and restaurant of Federal Hill and the shops of Hampden.
The two new dispensaries — along with Maggie’s in Hampden, Pure Life Wellness has opened in Federal Hill — are among 11 slated to open in the city, with 102 expected statewide.
Hampden Community Council President Matt Stegman says some residents were opposed to the shop, but others were reserving judgment until the business was operating for a while. He said more people are curious than anything else.
Most Read Stories
- About those bonuses? There’s now proof they’re going straight onto the national credit card | Danny Westneat
- Seattle is putting fences under its bridges to keep campers out — and some say that’s wrong
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
- A slow period of Seahawks news is about to come to an end: Here's a look at key upcoming dates
- There was a tinge of disappointment on signing day, but Huskies close strong with top 10 recruiting class
Before purchasing medical marijuana, clients need to register with the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission and get a recommendation from a doctor
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com