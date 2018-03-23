SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hundreds of people are expected to march to the Utah state Capitol on Saturday in separate events that are both aimed at sparking changes to improve school safety — but in very different ways.

Pro-gun marchers will go first Saturday morning to advocate for fortified schools and more armed teachers. Organizer Bryan Melchior, co-owner of the Utah Gun Exchange, says students will be among the marchers.

One hour later on the same route, students will march to call for more gun regulations. The Salt Lake City rally is part of a rallies around the country inspired by high school students in Parkland, Florida.

Salt Lake City police detective Matt Roper says no conflicts are expected. He says organizers are being accommodating to each other.