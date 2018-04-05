SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Delays and some inconveniences could soon be in store for travelers using the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

Construction will start soon on the airport’s baggage area and main runway. Airport executive director Dan Letellier says a $5 million project will double the size of the baggage claim area and give it a new look. Bids on the baggage claim work open this week and construction begins next month.

The Argus Leader says work to replace 4,000 feet of 40-year-old concrete on the main runway begins in mid-April. That work is expected to take six months. The $10 million project will be paid for by the Federal Aviation Administration, South Dakota Department of Transportation and the Air National Guard.

About a million passengers use the airport each year.

