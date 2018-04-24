ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Two Republican state lawmakers are seeking to change a New York law that allowed a man who killed eight children and two women in 1984 to be released from prison.

Christopher Thomas was released from a maximum-security prison in January. In 1985, he was convicted of first-degree manslaughter for the Brooklyn mass shooting that became known as the Palm Sunday Massacre.

Some jurors said they convicted him of manslaughter, not murder, because his heavy cocaine use was a factor in the crimes. He was eligible for release after serving 33 years of a sentence capped at 50 years by state law.

Sen. Martin Golden of Brooklyn and Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis (mal-ee-oh-TAH’-kihs) of Staten Island introduced legislation Tuesday that would deny conditional release for anyone convicted of first-degree manslaughter.