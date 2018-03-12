Share story

By
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have declined to charge two Los Angeles police officers who fatally shot an unarmed man after he threw a beer bottle through a window of their patrol car.

The Los Angeles Times reports Monday that prosecutors determined the officers’ actions were justified because they reasonably believed James Byrd was armed with a gun and had shot at them in 2015.

Police did not find a gun on Byrd. The officers said they thought the sound of the car window shattering was a gunshot. Investigators determined Byrd had thrown a 40-ounce beer bottle.

In 2016, the Police Commission, a civilian oversight panel, determined the officers violated department rules for using deadly force.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Chief Charlie Beck said he believed the initial rounds fired by the officers fell within policy, but he faulted them for firing an additional 11 rounds.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

The Associated Press